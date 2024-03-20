VIDEO: KP CM tells people to 'hit officers asking for bribe with a brick'

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has impelled the people of his province to smash the officer's head with a brick who ask for bribes and take his name.



In a fiery speech in Syed Aliyan village in Dera Ismail Khan, the KP CM said people involved in bribery will go to hell, asking the masses not to complain to him about those asking for bribes.

“Hit the person asking for bribes with a brick on their head and tell his children that you saved his father from going to hell,” said CM Gandapur. He added that the people should have some shame and punish people taking bribes on the spot.

The firebrand KP CM, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was elected as the 19 chief minister of the province earlier this month by a two-third majority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

In his maiden speech, the KP CM had promised not to allow corruption in government and ensure a clean and transparent system.