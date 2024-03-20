Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's future in US at high risk: Here's why

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future plans might be shattered if Donald Trump becomes the President of the United States again.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to the USA, are clearly not in the good books of Trump.

In his recent interview with GB News, the politician called out the former working royals for hurting the late Queen Elizabeth and made an alarming statement about Harry's drug controversy.

Trump said, "I thought she was treated very disrespectfully by them."

He added, "Although she wouldn't show it because she was strong and smart, but I would imagine they broke her heart."

"The things that they were saying was so bad and so horrible and she was in her 90s and hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart. I think they hurt her really bad," he shared.

Speaking of Harry's drug confession and his possible future in the USA, Trump said, "We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action."