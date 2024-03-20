Eight rescued, 12 die in Balochistan mine collapse

Miners sit outside a coalpit in the mining region in Balochistan on March 20, 2024. — AFP

Eight miners have been rescued whereas 12 others have died after a coal mine collapsed in Balochistan's Harnai District area after an explosion, confirmed chief mines expert on Wednesday.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had taken notice of the incident while directing the authorities to carry out rescue and relief operations after a mine, located in Harnai's Zardalo area, had collapsed owing to a gas explosion.

According to the chief mines expert, the ensuing rescue efforts resulted in eight miners being rescued alive along with the recovery of 12 dead bodies.

The official further said that the mine had been "sealed" following the culmination of the rescue operation.

Earlier, reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed grief over the loss of life in the mine collapse.

Directing the authorities to ensure expedited rescue efforts, the premier ordered the authorities to provide necessary treatment facilities to those injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq along with Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah also conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

"We are with the grieving families," Sadiq was quoted saying in a statement issued by the official X handle of the NA.