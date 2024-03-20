Eight rescued, 12 die in Balochistan mine collapse

Eight miners have been rescued whereas 12 others have died after a coal mine collapsed in Balochistan's Harnai District area after an explosion, confirmed chief mines expert on Wednesday.
Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had taken notice of the incident while directing the authorities to carry out rescue and relief operations after a mine, located in Harnai's Zardalo area, had collapsed owing to a gas explosion.
According to the chief mines expert, the ensuing rescue efforts resulted in eight miners being rescued alive along with the recovery of 12 dead bodies.
The official further said that the mine had been "sealed" following the culmination of the rescue operation.
Earlier, reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed grief over the loss of life in the mine collapse.
Directing the authorities to ensure expedited rescue efforts, the premier ordered the authorities to provide necessary treatment facilities to those injured in the incident.
Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq along with Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah also conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.
"We are with the grieving families," Sadiq was quoted saying in a statement issued by the official X handle of the NA.
Running a case against Hasan and Hussain would be a waste of court’s time, says counsel Misbah
Punjab CM says electric bikes mandatory to reduce pollution, but currently not suitable for their low mileage
Statement comes after Pakistan carried out IBOs in Afghanistan following the March 16 attack in N Waziristan
Militant linked with terrorist commander Azmat Ullah alias "Tariq" group and involved in various terrorist attacks
President confident that Pakistan-Russia relations between will grow further under Putin's dynamic leadership
First earthquake occurred at 5:35am while the second one struck at 6:24am