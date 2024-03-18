Kate Middleton's latest activities, location revealed amid 'feud' with Prince William

New surprising details about Kate Middleton, who's making headlines due to her disappearance from public eye after her abdominal surgery, has been revealed amid speculations about her rift with Prince William over his alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.

The Princess of Wales walks at garden in Windsor with her and William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on her medical team's advice, a royal insider has revealed.

"There's nothing to be worried about the Princess of Wales's health as she's out of danger and even doing well," according to the insider.

"The future Queen has been advised to get up on her feet and walk slowly with her loved ones to return to normal life after successful abdominal surgery."



"Kate is being closely monitored while recovering at Adelaide Cottage, where she lives with Prince William and their three children," the insider added.

However, they confirmed that Kate, who's said to be upset and worried after photo controversy, has been advised to stay relaxed by her doctors to avoid any untoward incident.



Medical expert Dr James Thompson, while discussing Kate's medical complications after surgery, told GB News: "Depending on the severity of abdominal surgery, patients are typically advised to get up on their feet and walk. We would expect that Kate is encouraged to do the same and will keep active."

However, the health specialist warned: "We do not imagine she will be doing any heavy lifting or vigorous exercise at this time."

Princess Kate's absence from spotlight has given birth to several questions, with some alleging she's in intense stress over her husband's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury. While, few others claimed that the "husband wife are at loggerheads" as everything is not good at the palace.

Kensington Palace has also kept mum on revealing specific details about Kate's operation and recovery, but did note it was "successful", adding she's "doing well".



On the other hand, editor of The Sun Victoria Newton said: "I spoke to Kensington Palace after photo scandal…They said she's really upset and sad that she's caused all this trouble,” urging people to give her a break after the "unfair" backlash to her Mother’s Day photo.

Kate Middleton has reportedly been seen out and about near her home. On Saturday, the mother-of-three paid a visit to the Windsor Farm Shop, which is a mile from her Cottage, according to The Sun.

Kate is expected to return to public duties this Easter if everything goes as per plans and her health does not deteriorate amid unfair social media backlash.

