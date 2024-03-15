Will Smith wishes ‘Fresh Prince’ composer Quincy Jones on 91st birthday

Will Smith and Quincy Jones in the 90s



Will Smith is still eternally grateful to music legend Quincy Jones for transforming his life.

As Jones rang in his 91st birthday on Thursday, 14 March, Smith took to his Instagram to wish and honour the composer.

The Men In Black actor uploaded two throwback photos of himself with Jones.



“Happy Bday to the man who bet on me when I wasn’t even betting on myself… the Legend, @quincyjones! 91!!,” he wrote in the caption.

“Gotchu brother [fist emoji] thank-Q,” Jones wrote.

He also re-posted Jones’ own birthday post to his Stories.

“This life that I’ve been blessed to live is not one that I take for granted. As a little black boy growing up in the South Side of Chicago, making it to 91 wasn’t even a dream because it never seemed possible," he said.



The Oscar-winner continued to thank the various people in his life, including Count Basie, Nadia Boulanger, Joseph Powe.

“To all-a-y’awl out there, never underestimate the positive impact you can have on a kid’s life because it may just be the difference between them making it to 19 or 91," he said.



In a 2018 YouTube vlog, Smith revealed that during a party at Jones’ house, Jones pushed him to audition for his career-defining role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, on which Jones was a producer and composer.