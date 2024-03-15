Drake throws out 'Really Good Podcast' host Bobbi Althoff from SXSW party

File footage

The Really Good Podcast host Bobbi Althoff was removed from Drake’s South by Southwest (SXSW) party after showing uninvited.



The duo, Althoff and Drake have been under scrutiny since their infamous interview on YouTube got 'mysteriously' pulled down.

Before it disappeared, the interview racked up a staggering 29 million views in just a month.

Following the premiere of Magic City: An American Fantasy on March 11, the rapper threw a private SXSW afterparty to celebrate the success of the DreamCrew Entertainment co-production.

According to reports, Althoff appeared at the Mayfair Club in Austin, Texas, uninvited, after which the celebrity was instantly removed, leaving no room for questions.

According to Daily Mail, a source confirmed her presence, admitting: "I have no idea how she got in, because she was not invited by organizers or hosts of the event.”

Further continuing: "If you look up the past history between her and Drake, it’s easy to see why she wasn’t invited – and why she was removed as soon as possible."

For the unversed, this comes after the 26-year-old podcaster shared an emotional statement following divorce from her former husband Cory in February.

The podcaster posted a black-and-white alongside a caption that read: "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to co-parent with such an incredible father and person.”

"While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him."

Drake, 37, didn’t attend the SXSW party however, other celebrity guests were in attendance, including Carmelo Anthony, 2 Chainz, TI and Killer Mike.