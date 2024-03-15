Justin Timberlake releases new album with 'excitement and nervousness'

Justin Timberlake has released a new album titled Everything I Thought It Was after releasing Man of the Woods in 2018.



With guest artists on 18 tracks, the most recent album includes songs like Liar by Fireboy DML, Sanctified by Tobe Nwigwe, and Paradise, which features a much-awaited NSYNC reunion.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Sexy Back singer wrote, “This album is a culmination of where I’ve been and where I’m going - and I’m so grateful and nervous and excited to put it out into the world for you all.”

Expressing gratitude he added, “Thank you for the love, it truly means so much to me”.

After his last record, 10-time Grammy winner and four-time Emmy winner Justin Timberlake took a vacation to live a low-key existence with his family. He did, however, have a change of heart during the pandemic of 2020.

He stated during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he spent "four years" working on this record.

“With other albums, I would just go in for a block of time and say, ‘This is what we made and this is what it is’”.

“But during the pandemic, I was going back and forth and ended up with like almost 100 songs”, adding, "I narrowed it down to 18.”

In addition, the singer also spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe where he told what the audience can expect from this album and shared, “I think there are moments that are incredibly honest, but, also, there’s a lot of f****** fun on this album”.

“I’m really excited about this album. I think every artist says this, but it’s my best work”, he gushed.

Justin Timberlake had a fantastic concert in Los Angeles earlier this week to commemorate the album's release. In addition, he revealed the Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which will begin in April and visit the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe.