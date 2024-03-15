Zayn Malik uncovers One Direction's jealousy with him

Zayn Malik candidly mentioned One Direction's jealousy over one of his "prized possessions."



The singer, 31, just shared the story of how he managed to obtain a legendary Marvel memento that was personally autographed by Stan Lee.

The Pillow Talk vocalist boasted of having an early-edition Iron Man comic book that the late artist had personally signed during his appearance on Hot Ones on Thursday.

The documentarian Morgan Spurlock, who previously collaborated with Lee on the 2011 movie Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope, gave it to him as a wrap gift, he revealed to Sean Evans.

Zayn revealed that Morgan had given it to him when he was packing-up for his former band One Direction's 2013 movie One Direction: This Is Us.

The Let Me crooner thought the present was so wonderful that he still has it hanging on a wall in his home.

“I love to brag about it to my geeky, nerdy friends who love comic books,” he added.

He further shared that his One Direction bandmates were also envious of his collectable, "They definitely want that comic book from me. None of them will have it at any point while I'm alive so they'll have to wait awhile.”

"I remember the boys being super...pissed off about it too because they didn't get as good gifts and [Morgan] gave me this signed Stan Lee comic. I remember being like, 'this is f***ing sick," Zayn recalled.