Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA set to headline 2024 Glastonbury festival

SZA will headline the Glastonbury festival for the first time, meanwhile Dua Lipa is booked for second time

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA have been announced to headline the much-awaited Glastonbury 2024 festival.

The electrifying performances from A-listers will be joined by a diverse array of supporting lineups, including Shania Twain in the always-jubilant ‘legend’ slot, Little Simz, LCD Soundsystem and Burna Boy.

The impending festival, set to take place from 26 to 30 June, will mark Coldplay's fifth top slot, making them the act to headline the Pyramid stage most times.

The pop rock band hard launched itself in the big leagues with their first headline gig in 2002, when they only had one released album under their credits.

Since then, they have headlined in 2005, 2011, 2016, and 2021. In addition, Coldplay's 2024 performance will be a continuation of their Music of the Spheres world tour, which began in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Lipa will be tuning in at the 2024 festival following the announcement of her third album, Radical Optimism.

The Levitating hitmaker will be gracing the Glastonbury festival for the second time.

Her first performance was in 2017.

Furthermore, versatile R&B singer SZA is booked to rock the pyramid stage with her headliner act for the first time.