Zayn Malik leaves Jimmy Fallon puzzled with mysterious note: See

Zayn Malik steals the spotlight during Jimmy Fallon's monologue at The Late Night Show

Zayn Malik sent fans wild after he made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night.



The official account shared a snippet of Jimmy Fallon’s opening script, capturing the moment when the former One Direction member crashed the host’s monologue, "This is going to be one of our best shows. I mean, we have a…".

The audience erupted in cheers as the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker walked onto the stage, sporting a smirk while holding a note and a mug.

Dressed in a sleek all-black ensemble, Malik made his way to Fallon's desk without saying a word.

He casually played his new single, What I Am, from Fallon's laptop before handing over the note and waving to the audience as he exited the stage

Seemingly puzzled Fallon opened the note and read, "Jimmy, look to your right for my album."

He reached for the poster promoting Malik's upcoming album and continued reading, "My new single, What I Am, is out this Friday off my upcoming album Room Under The Stairs, available May 17th."

"Hope you’ll check it out," the comedian read, adding, "I will Zayn, everybody!"

Malik’s appearance at The Tonight Show came hot on the heels of a revelation he made hours ago on Instagram that his upcoming album Room Under the Stair will be out on May 17.