Kyle Richards addresses ‘love’ for Morgan Wade amid relationship rumours

File Footage

Kyle Richards admitted that she indeed “loves” Morgan Wade, but not in the way fans may perceive it.



The reality star cleared if she and Morgan Wade had any kind of couple thing going on.

"No," Kyle told host Andy Cohen during the March 13 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. "I mean, I love her and she's my friend and I love her."

The Halloween Ends star also backed the dating flames she sparked playing Morgan's love in her 2023 music video for Fall in Love With Me.

"I didn't really know the creative behind it until I got there," Kyle explained.

"I said to the director, 'I've never actually kissed anyone on camera, let alone a woman—or off camera.' I was very nervous and anxious, but if I'm being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes."

"I said yes for a reason," the 55-year-old revealed, "and, you know what? She's hot. What can I say."

Kyle also revealed that she shot the kiss with Morgan about a month before her separation from her husband of 29 years Mauricio Umansky was announced.

However, Kyle expressed uncertainty over the future nature of her nature with Morgan.

"I don't know," she told Andy. "I'm evolving, I'm changing. I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know what the future holds."