In an unexpected move, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and stressed the need for political engagement with incecerated party founder Imran Khan.
"I have asked the prime minister that there is a need for political engagement with Imran Khan. Political engagement will lead to political solution," he said while speaking to the media flanked by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and others on Wednesday.
Gandapur said PM Shehbaz had also assured him that he would be allowed to meet the party founder in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where the authorities have beefed up security measures and barred ex-premier Imran from holding meetings owing to "threat alert".
The KP CM said he told the premier that he had to hold a meeting with the party founder to discuss upcoming Senate polls.
More to follow...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori likely to take oath from cabinet members today at 5pm
Sources say decision impose two-week ban on meetings of ex-prime minister taken by Punjab Home Ministry
Muhammad Aurangzeb to head Ministry of Finance, Ishaq Dar assigned Foreign Ministry
Children aged 12 to 15 years are also among the dead, says district administration
Premier pledges to provide relief to masses reeling under sky-high inflation, end subsidies for elite
Colleges department also notifies new timings for Ramadan