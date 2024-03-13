Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (centre) speaks to media in Islamabad, on March 13, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

In an unexpected move, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and stressed the need for political engagement with incecerated party founder Imran Khan.



"I have asked the prime minister that there is a need for political engagement with Imran Khan. Political engagement will lead to political solution," he said while speaking to the media flanked by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and others on Wednesday.



Gandapur said PM Shehbaz had also assured him that he would be allowed to meet the party founder in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where the authorities have beefed up security measures and barred ex-premier Imran from holding meetings owing to "threat alert".

The KP CM said he told the premier that he had to hold a meeting with the party founder to discuss upcoming Senate polls.

