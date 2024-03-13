Beyonce unveils her upcoming country music album title

Beyonce reveals her new album title: Photo

Beyoncé has recently shared her new album’s title on official website and across her social media platforms.



On Tuesday, the songstress posted an image of a horse’s saddle bearing a red, white and blue sash reading, “Cowboy Carter”.

The upcoming album is reportedly named as Act II: Cowboy Carter, which is slated to release on March 29.

To note, the new album served as the follow-up to her 2022 album Act I: Renaissance.

Earlier, Beyoncé first announced the new album at the same time as she released two country songs during the Super Bowl, Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages.

In February, Dolly Parton congratulated Beyoncé after she became the first Black woman to achieve a number one position on the Billboard Hot Country songs chart.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” wrote Dolly in a message shared on Instagram.

She further said, “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country No 1 single. Can’t wait to hear the full album! Love, Dolly.”

Earlier this week, Dolly mentioned she believes Beyoncé had covered her song Jolene for the new album.

“Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” added country musician.