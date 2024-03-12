King Charles may approach Harry, Meghan to work as 'part-time' royals

King Charles may ask Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to work as 'part-time' royals as the presence of active working royals declines.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, would love to spend half of the year in the UK as their popularity in the US falls.

In conversation with The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that the former working royals "had always hoped that when Queen Elizabeth died, Charles would take a less strict view of what it means to be a working Royal."

As per the report, the California-based couple seemingly wants to reunite with the royal family after they struggle to survive without their royal tag.

Tom added, "Six months in the UK as a working Royal followed by six months in the States would bolster brand Sussex which is less and less interesting without the working Royal angle."

The royal author further shared that the American public would have preferred to see Harry as a full-time working royal because "that's the main thing that made him interesting."

"Now he's lost that, why should anyone in the States be interested - and Meghan hates the idea that she might be pulled down by this," he shared.