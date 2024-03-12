Andrew Tate, brother Tristan ‘arrested’ in Romania after UK issues warrant

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained in Romania after their arrest warrants were issued in the UK.

The warrants were issued on allegations including the sexual assault charges dating back to 2012-2015, per Tate’s team.

“They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence,” the representative said on behalf of the brothers.

“The Tate brothers assert that the timing and circumstances surrounding the reappearance of these allegations raise serious questions about the motives behind this legal action.”

The said charges were previously dismissed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in 2017-2019. However, after being resurfaced, the Bucharest Court of Appeal is slated to make a pivotal decision on the mandate.