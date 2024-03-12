Authorities bar Imran Khan from holding meetings in Adiala jail: sources

PTI founder Imran Khan appearing at the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Home Ministry has imposed a two-week ban on incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from holding meetings inside Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Khan, who's serving a total of 31 years sentence in multiple cases, has been holding meetings with his lawyers, family and party leaders since being moved to the Rawalpindi facility in September 2023 with Monday and Thursdays allocated for such engagements.

In January, the former prime minister — along with Shah Mahmood Qureshi — was sentenced to 10 years in the cipher case for publishing contents of a secret cable sent by the country's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.

This was followed by another 14-year sentence awarded to Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, by an accountability court in the Toshakhana reference for misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

The court also handed down a fine of Rs1.57 billion — Rs787 million each — to the couple.

Subsequently, Khan and Bushra were also sentenced to another seven years, along with a Rs500,000 penalty each, in in the "un-Islamic nikah" case for marrying each other before the completion of the 90-day iddat period following the latter's divorce.

Furthermore, the PTI founder along with his wife were indicted in the the £190 million case during the jail trial that was conducted in the Adiala jail as well.

Khan's party and associates in recent months have time again demanded his release from "fabricated" cases while raising concerns for the former premier's safety inside the prison.

Last week, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested three terrorists and recovered a map of Adiala Jail, a hand grenade and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from their possession.

Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani said police recovered automatic weapons and ammunition from the terrorists who hailed from Afghanistan.

Before that in November, police had found a suspicious bag laden with an explosive device near Adiala Road in Gorakhpur, Rawalpindi, just one kilometre away from the facility.