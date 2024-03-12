Chris Brown ‘saved’ by security guard over $1.3 million judgement

Chris Brown's security guard reportedly saved the singer from legal paperwork: Deets inside

Chris Brown has recently been saved by a security guard at his home after being served legal papers over $1.3 million judgement.



In the court documents shared via RadarOnline.com, City National Bank reportedly hired a process server to have Brown served with the legal paperwork at his home in Tarzana, California.

However, the server revealed that the security guard told him Brown didn't even live there even though his name being on the deed.

The server told the outlet, “I arrived at the location and it was a gated property with no access, I was able to speak with the security on site and he stated the subject doesn’t live there and he doesn’t know who the subject is.”

The outlet reported that the server made three attempts but failed due to the gate being closed.

On March 5, the server shared he served a security guard at the home. The bank reportedly sued Brown and other defendants over an unpaid loan in Georgia court.

Earlier in September 2023, the bank filed documents in Los Angeles court to register the judgement, which would enable to begin the collection process in California.

The bank granted a default judgement of $1.7 million in August 2023. Brown did not respond to the case.

Meanwhile, the musician was warned by the court if he didn't engage in the case, his wages and property could be seized.

“This court may order that a writ of execution or other enforcement may issue. Your wages, money, and property could be taken without further warning from the court,” read the court document.

It added, “If enforcement procedures have already been issued, the property levied on will not be distributed until 30 days after you are served with this notice.”