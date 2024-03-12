Beyoncé records Jolene cover for upcoming country album: Dolly Parton drops

Beyoncé set to honor Dolly Parton with Jolene Cover.

Dolly Parton has unveiled an exciting revelation: Beyoncé has recorded a cover of her iconic song Jolene, making it a feature on Parton's upcoming country album, Renaissance Act II.

Parton originally released Jolene in 1974, and now Beyoncé is incorporating this beloved country track into her new venture in the genre, following the success of her chart-topping tracks Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages.

In an interview with Knox News, she expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I think she's recorded 'Jolene,' and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that."

Parton praised her, remarking, "I love her! She's a beautiful girl and a great singer."

Reflecting on their connection, the country singer mentioned their mutual admiration over the years, with Beyoncé and her mother being fans of Parton's work.

Dolly took to social media to express her excitement and support for Grammy-winning artist's upcoming country album set for release on March 29.

In a heartfelt message, Parton praised Beyoncé for her Billboard Hot Country number one single and eagerly anticipated the full album's release.



