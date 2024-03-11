Lady Gaga breaks silence after Dylan Mulvaney slammed for Women’s Day post

Lady Gaga addresses online backlash over Dylan Mulvaney post about Women's Day

Lady Gaga has recently broken silence on anti-trans hateful comments after Dylan Mulvaney posted on Instagram to mark International Women’s Day.



On Monday, the songstress posted a photo of herself with Mulvaney, saying, “It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred.”

Gaga believed that a newspaper “reporting on hatred but calling it backlash,” she clarified, “hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence”.

“Backlash would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn’t like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred,” remarked the Shallow hit-maker.

However, Gaga wasn’t surprised “given the immense work that it’s obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us”.

The songstress felt “very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence”.

“I certainly do not speak for this community, but I have something to say,” continued the 37-year-old.

The Just Dance crooner mentioned, “I hope all women will come together to honour us ALL for International Women’s Day, and may we do that always until THE DAY that all women are celebrated equally. That all people are celebrated equally.”

“A day where people of all gender identities are celebrated on whichever holiday speaks to them. Because people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity,” noted the singer.

In the end, Gaga stated, “May we all come together and be loving, accepting, warm, welcoming. May we all stand and honour the complexity and challenge of trans life.”

“I love people too much to allow hatred to be referred to as backlash. People deserve better,” she added.