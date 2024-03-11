Selena Gomez with Nicola Peltz Beckham and Benny Blanco channel old Hollywood glam

Selena Gomez dazzles in low-cut red gown during with friends.

Selena Gomez exuded classic Hollywood glamour in a series of snapshots shared on her Instagram Story early Sunday morning.

The 31-year-old singer was pictured enjoying a night out with friends, her longtime confidant Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Gomez, known for her recent collaboration with Steve Martin on TikTok, showcased her style in a striking low-cut red dress paired with a matching fur coat.

Accompanying The Only Murders In The Building star was her boyfriend of several months, Benny Blanco, as observed in the series of snapshots.

The 36-year-old producer was captured kissing Gomez's head in one of the shots, solidifying their relationship status.

Their relationship traces back to 2019 when they collaborated on the track I Can't Get Enough with J Balvin and Tainy.

Gomez, previously linked with high-profile figures like The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, officially confirmed her relationship with Blanco through social media interactions, liking and commenting on posts related to their romance.

The couple made their public debut at a Los Angeles Lakers game in January, marking their first appearance together.