Princess Diana's family receives pleasant news amid royal family’s trials

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer has announced the arrival of her first child with husband Michael Lewis.



The 33-year-old, eldest child of Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer, shared the joyous news on social media while celebrating her first Mother's Day.

Sharing a picture of herself on a beach cradling her bundle of joy, she captioned the post saying: "It's the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

As yet it is not known the gender or name of her tot. In another picture she just showed her baby's hand. And within minutes, Lady Kitty was inundated with congratulatory messages from fans. This included a comment from her sister Amelia Spencer, who said: "The most perfect angel in the world."



Her brother Samuel Aitken added a heart emoji, while her socialite friend Emma Weymouth added a host of heart eye emojis.

Lady Kitty is a first cousin to Princes William and Harry which now means that her newborn tot will be second cousins to Prince George, Louis, Archie and Princesses Charlotte and Lilibet.

The couple tied the knot at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati in Italy at a lavish country mansion that looked over Rome in July 2021.

Meanwhile, on the royal family's side, Kate Middleton, who is married to Diana’s eldest son, Prince William, underwent abdominal surgery at the London Clinic on January 17 and has yet to return to her royal duties.

In addition, King Charles, Diana's former husband, has been diagnosed with a type of cancer and undergoes treatment.







