Cillian Murphy gets 'slapped' by Margot Robbie in new shock poster

New Yorker's cover showcases Barbenheimer essence

Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer was recently “slapped” by Margot Robbie's Barbie as shown in the New Yorker Magazine’s latest cover ahead of the Oscars.

Showcasing a tough competition between the two award-winning movies, the outlet captured the ‘Barbenheimer’ essence.

Oppenheimer and Barbie are both running for Best Picture, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Adapted Screenplay.

While Cillian Murphy is all set to nab his first Oscar for his spectacular performance in Oppenheimer, Margot Robbie was rebuffed from the Best Actor category, receiving an overwhelming response from fans worldwide.

The New Yorker’s cover promoted a sense of rivalry between the two titles, citing reference to the infamous Will Smith Oscar slap in 2022.

The ceremony is slated to stream live at 11pm on Sunday, March 10. The Peaky Blinders alum reportedly “downplayed his likelihood of claiming an award” in a recent interview.

The actor, who is known for playing the titular scientist in the 2023 film, displayed humbleness despite the odds of him acing the top spot.

"None of us expected that the film would do so well. The thing that always strikes me is when people come and say they’ve seen the film five or six times, that’s kind of phenomenal.”

"I haven’t really thought about [winning] to be honest, I just want to go in and have a good time. I’m sure we’ll have a party of some sort,” the actor concluded.