Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad sighting the moon from the rooftop of Auqaf Hall, Peshawar in this undated image. — APP/File

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee presided by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will convene in Peshawar tomorrow (Monday) evening, to sight the crescent for the holy month of Ramadan 1445 Hijri.

The moonsighting will mark the beginning of the blessed period in Pakistan, which means the Muslims in the country will observe their first fast on Tuesday (March 12).

Maulana Azad has requested all Pakistanis to look for the crescent and report if they sight it. He wished that the holy month began on the same day throughout the country.

Meanwhile, meetings of other zonal and district committees will be held simultaneously at their respective places on Monday evening after Asr prayers.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the Ramadan moon was expected to be born at 2pm Sunday (today) and the likeliness of its sighting was on the day, with over 28 hours of age.

The holy month, which is observed with religious fervour and zeal, will see millions of Pakistanis along with billions of Muslims around the world observing fast from dawn till sunset with the fasting hours ranging from 12 to 17 hours — depending on the geographical locations across the globe.

Like many other countries, Ramadan, in Pakistan, is marked by increased charity and public food drives with the people establishing roadside stalls for people returning to their homes in the evening.

The month, usually, also witnesses increased business activities due to religious festivities as well as shopping trends in the run-up to Eid ul Fitr.