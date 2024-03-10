Lupita Nyong'o shares 'demanding' pet's hilarious antics

Lupita Nyong'o's cat is seen getting demanding

Lupita Nyong’o delighted fans with an endearing video featuring her pet cat Yoyo, who was trying to capture her attention as she was busy reading.



Sharing her newfound understanding of cat behaviour, the Black Panther star took to her Instagram timeline, confessing, "I didn't know cats get so demanding!"

Accompanied by hashtags like "#YOYOYYO #Caturday," she humorously added, "Yoyo kneads me when I need to read [laughing emoji]."

The video commenced with Yoyo curiously inspecting a book, sniffing its pages, while Nyong’o gently warned, "Yoyo, you cannot destroy this book… fast enough."

She continued, "I’m going to read it, why are you so panicked? I am going to read, and then I am going to feed you. That’s the order of things."

However, as Nyong’o mentioned the order of events, the orange tabby cat began kneading Nyong’o's hand with sharp paws, prompting Nyong’o to say, "Nail cutting time."

Despite her attempt, Yoyo persisted in kneading, causing discomfort to the actress.

In response to cat actions, many fans rushed to the comments section, relating to similar experiences.

One fan shared, "Oh yeah, in the morning my cats will walk across my body in bed until I get up to feed them!"

Another humorously noted, "Cats come first in everything! That’s the order of things! [row of laughing emojis]."