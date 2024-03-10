Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer chart unique wedding ideas

Kristen Stewart mulls over less extravagant ceremony.

Kristen Stewart is brimming with ideas as she contemplates her impending marriage to fiancée Dylan Meyer.

Despite their engagement extending over two and a half years, Stewart remains flexible regarding the specifics of their forthcoming nuptials.

An insider disclosed to People magazine that has entertained various concepts for the wedding, indicating a potential shift towards a more understated celebration than initially envisioned.

The Oscar nominee is said to prioritize family life and eagerly anticipates further embracing that aspect of her future.



She has been described as content in her enduring relationship with fiancée Dylan Meyer, which has spanned several years.

Sources affirm Stewart's affinity for domestic life, finding joy in the simplicity of home activities.

The couple, who began dating in 2019, announced their engagement in 2021, with Stewart recently opening up about their wedding plans to Rolling Stone.

Contrary to grandiose affairs, Stewart expressed a preference for an intimate ceremony, citing their hectic schedules in the film industry as a primary focus.

She shared aspirations of starting a family with Meyer in the near future, underscoring her commitment to embracing parenthood.



