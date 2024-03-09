Sargodha student succumbs to injuries after being beaten by teacher

This representational image shows a person aiming to hit a child. — AFP/File

SARGODHA: A student succumbed to injuries after being subjected to brutal corporal punishment by his teacher at a private school in Sargodha’s Badar Ranjha town, Geo News reported on Saturday.



The incident — which took place two days ago — came to the fore after the student’s death at a private hospital in Faisalabad.

Police said that Samiullah, a student of ninth class, suffered serious injuries in his backbone due to being beaten with a stick by his teacher as a punishment for not memorising his lesson.

They said that the victim was first shifted to a hospital in Sargodha and later to Faisalabad due to worsening condition. However, Samiullah couldn’t survive the injuries and died during the course of treatment.

Police further stated a case has been registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, regional police officer said that the suspected teacher has aqcuired interim bail to avoid arrest. He said that post mortem of the deceased child will be done to determine the cause of death, while directives have been issued for investigation through all aspects of the matter.

Speaking to Geo.tv, National Child Rights Commission (NCRC) Chairperson Ayesha Raza Farooq said that she was “horrified and alarmed over the incident”. She said that the commission has taken "action" on the matter and is directly in contact with the authorities in Sargodha.



She said that the NCRC has spoken to the Sargodha district police officer (DPO) and sought a report on the unfortunate death of the student as a result of corporal punishment.

Farooq regretted that there's no implementation of laws against corporal punishment in public or private schools of the country. She noted that the Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Act, 2021 — which makes punishing students in schools a punishable offence — is enforced in Islamabad Capital Territory.

She said that the commission has been working tirelessly to have the legislation on the matter done.

“We will take the matter to the assemblies once the newly elected legislatives start functioning and have the laws made and implemented all over the country” she stressed.

It may be noted that “Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Act, 2021” was enforced in the federal capital last year. The said act was passed in 2021; however, rules were notified later and finally launched in May 2023.

According to the law: “The child has the right to be shown respect for his personality and individuality and shall not be made subject to corporal punishment or any other humiliating or degrading treatment.”

Teachers found involved in corporal punishment could face minor and major penalties, including compulsory retirement and dismissal from service, under the Act.

Meanwhile, Sindh also has the Sindh Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Act 2016, to protect children from mistreatment.

According to the law, every educational institution is bound to ensure the protection and safety of its students and to take all possible measures to prevent corporal punishment, including caning or flogging, and abuse.