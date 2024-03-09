PTI founder Imran Khan’s overall health is fine: lawyer

PTI founder Imran Khan (C) arrives to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad on September 1, 2022. — AFP

The overall health condition of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is fine, confirmed his counsel Advocate Khalid Yousuf on Saturday.

In compliance with the court’s order, the former prime minister’s dental check-up was conducted by his personal physician Dr Sameena Niazi at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi today, said the lawyer.

“Dr Sameena Niazi examined the teeth of Imran Khan.”

The government doctors were also present during Khan’s check-up, he added.

Excusing himself from giving further details, the lawyer said that Aleema Khan, sister of the incarcerated former prime minister, was authorised to talk about the PTI founder's health.

The dentist would submit her report about Khan’s dental check-up to his sister, the advocate added.

On February 23, during the hearing of the £190 million settlement case, the PTI founder came to the rostrum and sought the accountability judge’s order for his dental check-up.

“I have not visited the doctor for the past seven months,” Khan added.

“Doctors are available in the jail. You can get your teeth checked,” replied the judge.

Expressing doubts over the ability of the jail doctor, Khan said the dentist might remove his tooth, adding that he wanted a dental check-up.

At this, the judge asked the former PM to submit a written application, adding that the court would issue a suitable order on it.

On February 27, during the hearing of the same reference, the judge asked if he had his teeth checked, to which the PTI founder replied in the negative, saying that he was told the doctor would visit the jail on Sunday.

"Now the jail administration is saying that the doctor would come next week," he added.

The court then approved Khan's petition, seeking a general physician and dentist for his medical examination and dental check-up.