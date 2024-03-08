Princess Kate shares meaningful message on Women's Day

Princess Kate celebrated International Women's Day with a meaningful tribute to all the 'amazing' ladies working effortlessly from different walks of life.

The official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a few inspiring stories of women on March 8.

Prince William and Catherine released a heartfelt statement which reads, "Happy International Women’s Day! Celebrating the impact of amazing women today, and every day."

It further said, "Here are just a few of the brilliant women we’ve been inspired by over the past 12 months."

The series of Princess Kate's unseen photos during their visit to women-led initiatives garnered praise from the royal fans.

In the first shared photo, the mother-of-three, who has been vocal about baby banks, can be seen visiting a charity store run by Bianca Sakol.

The caption alongside the image read, "Bianca Sakol is the founder and CEO of Sebbys Corner, a shop-style baby bank which believes no child should go without the basic essentials they need to thrive."

"They provide a warm, welcoming environment and give families choice and dignity to choose the items they need."

In the next photo, the Princess of Wales could be seen shaking hands with the tennis coach, Sarah Goldson.

It reads, "Sarah Goldson has directed the Wimbledon Ball Boy and Girl training since the 2012 Championships. The training helps develop life skills among young people, with 280 BBGs selected from local schools."