'Incomplete' electoral college: Achakzai asks ECP to delay presidential elections

Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai talking to a part worker at the party's office in Quetta in this undated picture.— @MKAchakzaiPKMAP/X

ISLAMABAD: With just a day left for the conduct of the presidential elections, the Pashtun­khwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai — the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) backed presidential candidate — on Friday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the polls as the electoral college is "incomplete".

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, Achakzai stated that the electoral college as "prescribed by law and Constitution" for a presidential election was "still incomplete" because "some reserved seats" in the National Assembly and all provincial assemblies are still vacant.

"...As yet no one was elected on those reserved seats and without nominations and proper election on these seats, if the presidential election is conducted as per the schedule that would be a denial of their votes, which otherwise is against the fundamental rights, law and constitution," stated the letter, written by Mehmood Achakzai, who is contesting the election against PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari.

The presidential candidate added that the electoral college cannot be completed till the seats are filled. He added that till the seats are not filled the presidential polls would be "illegal, unlawful and against the spirit of the Constitution".

He also mentioned the Peshawar High Court (PHC) stay order on the reserved seats which he believes would give a "clear verdict" in favour of the PTI-backed party.

"Under the above circumstances, it is submitted that the proposed election to the office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is clearly impossible, therefore the same may kindly be postponed or delayed till completion of electoral college accordingly in the best interest of justice, fair play and equity," said Achakzai.

The presidential elections are scheduled to be held on Saturday (tomorrow) with Achackzai going against the clear favourite Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

Elections for the president are held with the assemblies and both houses of Parliament voting for the candidates.

In the February 8 general elections PTI-backed independent candidates gave a surprise as they managed to win a huge number of seats across the country.

However, all the candidates contested the elections as independents since the PTI was denied its election symbols through a Supreme Court ruling backing the ECP verdict on the party's intra-party elections.

Considering such a situation, the PTI allied with the SIC and its independent candidates joined the party in all assemblies to get its share of reserved seats.

They also approached the ECP on the issue. On March 4, the election commission ruled that PTI-backed SIC is not eligible for the reserved seats allotted to women and minorities.

Following the electoral body's verdict, the party challenged the decision in the PHC.

The court Wednesday barred the oath-taking of lawmakers notified on reserved seats denied to the SIC. A stay order preventing members from swearing-in was also issued while ECP was directed to submit its response in the said matter.

A day earlier, the PHC extended the stay order on the oath-taking till March 13. The same day, SIC also approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) and a petition on the issue was also filed in the SHC by the party.

Considering such a situation Achakzai has used PHC stay order as the basis of his argument to seek a postponement of the elections.