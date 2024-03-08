Kristen Stewart commends intimacy coordinator's role in 'Love Lies Bleeding'

Kristen Stewart praises the role of an intimacy coordinator in her latest film Love Lies Bleeding, emphasizing its significance in transforming intimate scenes.



The 33-year-old actress stars alongside Katy O'Brian in the romantic crime thriller directed by Rose Glass.

Garnering positive reviews since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, critics have lauded the duo's captivating chemistry on screen.

Stewart acknowledges the evolution of spicy scenes in her career, crediting the intimacy coordinator for streamlining the process and eliminating the ambiguity of earlier experiences.

Describing the scenes as "real" and "hot," Stewart applauds the coordinator's role in ensuring authenticity while filming intimate moments with O'Brian.

In the film, she portrays Lou, a gym manager entangled in a passionate romance with Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder.

Their on-screen chemistry promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

While the role of coordinator remains a subject of debate in Hollywood, O'Brian expresses appreciation for their involvement, describing the experience as "cool."