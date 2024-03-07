Prince William foils Harry's plan to return to royal family

Prince William rejects Harry's call of reconciliation

Prince Harry reportedly approached Prince William ahead of his UK visit following King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, but the Prince of Wales allegedly shunned the Duke's apparent offer of reconciliation.

The future King reportedly foiled the Duke of Sussex's plan to return to the royal family with his smart move.

Commenting on the development, royal biographer Catherine Mayer told People: "The family torment is an open sore. There is such a profound breach there."

The two royal brothers lack of interaction during Harry's recent trip to the UK.

A former courtier told the outlet that the Prince of Wales' "principal concern is his wife" Kate Middleton who's recuperating from abdominal surgery at home.

During his 24-visit, Harry met his father for just 30 minutes. It's also being claimed that Queen Camilla made a deliberate effort to be in the room.

"It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad," a source close to the royal household the outlet.



“Of course he would like Harry to be the prodigal son and come back and would be much happier if William and Harry were friends again. But he realizes that is just not about to happen," according royal biographer Ingrid Seward.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with the royal family does not seem to end anytime soon as the Sussexes claims still echoed in the palace.