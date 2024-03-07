Ryan Gosling is in awe of upcoming movie 'The Fall Guy'

Actor Ryan Gosling was thrilled to hear about the positive review of his upcoming movie The Fall Guy.



The action-comedy, which stars Gosling along with Emily Blunt, has not been released yet. However, renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg watched it beforehand and couldn't resist praising it.

In a recent interview with Variety, Ryan recalled, “I saw Steven Spielberg walking in my direction. I don’t know Steven Spielberg. I thought there’s no way he’s coming to talk to me. And yet he kept getting closer, and then I thought I knew what’s going to happen.”

The Barbie actor added, “I’m going to point to him, and he’s going to go, ‘Not you, behind you,’ so I’m not going to do that. Finally I said, ‘Me?’ and he goes, “Yeah you.’ I go, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t think you were coming to talk to me.’ And I stood up and he gave me a hug and said, ‘I just saw Fall Guy and I loved it.'”

Ryan continued that as far as he’s concerned, “it doesn’t matter anymore what happens.”

“Steven Spielberg liked it. That was an all time moment for me. I’m really excited for people to see it. I think it’s a really special movie,” he declared.

The Fall Guy is an upcoming movie directed by David Leitch, who also directed Deadpool 2. The movie is based on a 1980s TV series of the same name. It follows the story of a Hollywood stuntman played by Ryan, who is working for a director played by Emily. Emily also happens to be Ryan's ex.