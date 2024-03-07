‘Rust’ armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed to face 18 months prison sentence

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was the armourer for Rust movie, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

After almost three hours of deliberations on Wednesday, the jury at the First Judicial District Courthouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico, found Reed, 26, guilty for the on-set fatal shooting of Hutchins, 42.

However, Reed was acquitted of a separate charge of tampering with evidence.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered that Gutierrez Reed be remanded into custody at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center following the guilty verdict. She faces up to 18 months in prison with the conviction. A sentencing date has not been set.

In October 2021, the movie’s star and producer Alec Baldwin, 65, accidently shot a prop gun while filming on set in New Mexico. However, Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger.

The gun was filled with live rounds rather than fake bullets which caused the death of Hutchins.

Director Joel Souza, 50, was also injured in the incident, which occurred during a rehearsal on the set at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe.

Reed had entered a written plea of not guilty on August 2023.

Baldwin was also charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023; however, the charges were dropped three months later, delaying the criminal case.

Following his second indictment this past January, the actor was released on his personal recognizance, according to court documents.