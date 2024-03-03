Director Suchitra wants Aryan Khan to star in 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' remake

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wants Aryan to pkay Shah Rukh's role in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa's remake

Director Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalled working on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, a film that was released over 30 years ago. She also expressed interest in seeing Aryan Khan in the film’s sequel.

In an interview with Zoom, Suchitra spoke about making the film a success, pulling everything together.

When the Indian actress was asked which current actor she would want to see fill in Shah Rukh’s shoes, the actress quickly chimed in, adding: “I used to keep getting asked this for many years: Who do you think could play the new Sunil and Anna? I would say probably Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, but they are also too old for this now."

"You need somebody completely new, young, and vulnerable. Maybe Kaveri could play Anna. Well, I would have said Aryan Khan can play Sunil but then he is not into acting,” she explained.

The actress enthused that she hardly had anything to do with the film’s “creative process” at the time, revealing that the film “didn’t have a title for a long time.”

In addition, Suchitra discussed the maker’s decision to feature Juhi Chawla as part of the ending.

It was due to Shah Rukh Khan’s undeniable chemistry with Juhi Chawla and the fact that the duo was “working very closely” on multiple projects at the time.

Krishnamoorthi penned a heartfelt note to commemorate 30 years of the film, grateful for being a part of such an iconic film on her Instagram last week.

Recalling the times she spent working on the film, the actress added: “Wow. Glad my hero is still a rocking hero and not relegated to playing mother and grandmother roles as many of his female peers are. As for me… what can I say? I had decided to give up films even before the film was released. No regrets.”

Her daughter, Kaveria Kapur is set to make her acting debut soon. Meanwhile, Aryaan Khan is looking forward to his first project as a director.