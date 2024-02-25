Pedro Pascal beats 'Succession' stars with 'incredible honour' for 'The Last of Us'

Pedro Pascal will have much to be happy about at the 2024 SAG Awards.



The Last of Us star won the award for best performance by a male actor in a drama series, defeating Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and The Morning Show's Billy Crudup.

Pascal, 48, was declared the winner and went on stage to accept. He started his tearful speech by acknowledging that, had he anticipated winning, he might not have overindulged.

"This is wrong, for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk," he said. "And thank you, HBO for ... geez Louise, I'm making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this!"

Pascal thanked many coworkers and his family while crying, calling the medal "an incredible f***ing honour," and ended his address by telling the truth, "I'm going to have a panic attack and I'm going to leave."

After winning, Pascal told Tan France about his speech backstage, saying, "I don't remember what I said. I just was very surprised. ... Let's YouTube it later."

In The Last of Us, Pascal plays Joel, a surrogate father figure sent to give 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to scientists so she can potentially save the post-apocalyptic world.

The two stars formed a close friendship off-screen. “I couldn’t have asked for a more anchoring, generous, thoughtful teenager. And I don’t mean to say that in a patronizing way,” Pascal said during a Variety’s Actors on Actors chat with Beef star Steven Yeun.

He continued, “I relied on Bella for so much of the experience. We were both scared and shy about that, but Bella just inspired me to be mature about it.”