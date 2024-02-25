Simon Cowell’s ‘shocking’ face transformation sparks concerns

Simon Cowell’s latest appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway has left fans shocked and concerned about treatments done to his face.



The American’s Got Talent judge, 64, was on the first episode of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s show. Apparently, the viewers found it difficult to focus on the show as they found Cowell’s appearance to be distracting.

Soon after the show, several users took to X, formerly Twitter, to teer about Cowell’s new facelift and the extensive use of Botox he had done previously.

“Is that definitely Simon Cowell? He looks like a melting Ken Doll?” one user noted.

“Simon Cowell’s face looks so scary these days #saturdaynighttakeaway,” said another person.

“Seriously how much work has Simon Cowell had done?” exclaimed one more on X. “He can’t move his face!!!!”

One chimed in to say that Cowell “needs to sue his plastic surgeon,” while another pointed out that the he “has balloons for cheeks!!”

“Simon Cowell has had so much work done he now looks like a ventriloquist dummy,” noted a user. “He can only move his face from top lip down.”

Back in April 2022, Cowell had admitted that he had gone too fair with getting fillers and Botox.

“There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other,” the former American Idol judge told The Sun.

“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognise it as me first of all,” he said in the interview.

However, a few months later, Cowell told Page Six, that he hadn’t completely given up on cosmetic enhancements. “I reduced it, let’s put it that way,” he said. “Everything in moderation.”

