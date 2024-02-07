Simon Cowell breaks his silence on missing out BGT for ‘mystery illness’

Simon Cowell has recently offered major update about his heath after exiting from Britain’s Got Talent because of a “mystery illness”.



A source spilled to PEOPLE that other reports of an “illness” or that Simon “exited the show” are “maliciously exaggerated” and “complete nonsense”.

The source mentioned, “Simon was back filming the next morning and for the rest of the week and begins filming in Manchester today.”

“He occasionally gets migraines from being under the bright filming lights for long stretches,” explained an insider.

The source told the outlet, “His tinted glasses help a lot however, unfortunately he’s been prone to migraines and the filming lights are particularly bright.”

“He's in fantastic health, better than ever and great fitness too, is biking and walking a lot every day and has started reformer Pilates for strengthening his back,” pointed out an insider.

The source added, “Friends are telling him to bring out a range of his own light-filtering glasses now to help others.”

Earlier, Simon also shared a photo of himself from the show on to Instagram and wrote, “I just found out, according to the internet, I have a ‘mystery illness.’”

“For anyone concerned, I missed two auditions at the end of one day, two weeks ago, because I do get migraines after long days in the filming lights,” he continued.

Simon added, “Next week we are filming BGT in Manchester - I look forward to seeing you then,” PS. This is why I wear these glasses!”