Simon Cowell shares beautiful family moments after welcoming new puppy

Simon Cowell has given a rare glimpse into his family life, sharing a collection of sweet photos with his fiancee Lauren Silverman and their children on his Instagram.

The 64-year-old music mogul, who recently added a German Shepherd puppy named Pebbles to the family, posted the pictures before heading out for a dog walk with Lauren, their son Eric nine, and Lauren's son Adam 18.

For the outing, Simon donned a black padded jacket, casual tracksuit bottoms, and trainers. Holding Pebbles in his arms, he completed his outdoor look with his signature black aviator sunglasses.

The family posed in the manicured grounds of a luxurious modern residence, though it's unclear whether it belongs to them.



Having recently moved out of their £45 million Holland Park mansion due to safety concerns, Simon opted for a countryside lifestyle.

Another adorable photo shared by Simon featured Eric and Pebbles, highlighting the close bond between the two, with the caption reading 'LOVE.'