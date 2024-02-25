2024 SAG Awards winners: Complete list

The 30th annual SAG Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday after a whirlwind few months of strikes. While the show, which was streamed live on Netflix, did not have any host but the it was a star-studded evening and even more star-studded nominations.

The movie categories saw Oppenheimer dominate the wins and a surprise win was by Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon.

As for the Television categories, Succession led with overall five nods.

FILM CATEGORIES

Motion Picture cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - WINNER

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One - WINNER

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Drama Series Ensemble

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession - WINNER

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear - WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef - WINNER

Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - WINNER

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us - WINNER

The Mandalorian

2024 SAG Life Achievement Award