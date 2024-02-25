2024 SAG Awards winners: Complete list

The 30th annual SAG Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday after a whirlwind few months of strikes. While the show, which was streamed live on Netflix, did not have any host but the it was a star-studded evening and even more star-studded nominations.
The movie categories saw Oppenheimer dominate the wins and a surprise win was by Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon.
As for the Television categories, Succession led with overall five nods.
FILM CATEGORIES
Motion Picture cast
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - WINNER
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One - WINNER