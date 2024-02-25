 
close
Sunday February 25, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

2024 SAG Awards winners: Complete list

The 30th annual SAG Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles as they streamed live on Netflix

By Charles Leroy
February 25, 2024
2024 SAG Awards winners: Complete list
2024 SAG Awards winners: Complete list

The 30th annual SAG Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday after a whirlwind few months of strikes. While the show, which was streamed live on Netflix, did not have any host but the it was a star-studded evening and even more star-studded nominations.

The movie categories saw Oppenheimer dominate the wins and a surprise win was by Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon.

As for the Television categories, Succession led with overall five nods.

FILM CATEGORIES

Motion Picture cast

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer - WINNER

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - WINNER
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • Barbie
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One - WINNER

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Drama Series Ensemble

  • The Crown
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession - WINNER

Comedy Series Ensemble

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear - WINNER
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
  • Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
  • Steven Yeun, Beef - WINNER

Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

  • Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
  • Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Bel Powley, A Small Light
  • Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER

Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - WINNER

Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook, Succession

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

  • Ahsoka
  • Barry
  • Beef
  • The Last of Us - WINNER
  • The Mandalorian

2024 SAG Life Achievement Award

  • Barbra Streisand