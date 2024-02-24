Millie Bobby Brown reflects on 'Damsel' role ahead of film’s release

Millie Bobby Brown took center stage in Netflix’s upcoming movie Damsel, poised to release on International Women’s Day 2024.
Ahead of the release of the action-adventure film, the Stranger Things star shed light on her role as Princess Elodie.
"She’s a damsel who doesn’t need to be saved," Brown, 20, told Netflix. "She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect…"
"You’re expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and… no. Don’t wait for the prince," the actress smashed the classical princess’ fantasies.
In the upcoming Netflix movie, the Enola Homes alum portrays a young woman who marries a handsome prince only to discover that it’s a trap.
The newly married princess was thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon. As the plot unfolds, she has to rely solely on her acuity and determination to survive.
Shedding light on the on-set experience within the cave setup, Brown shared, "It was hard running through [the cave]."
She continued, "It was hard falling in them. It was hard to scream because nobody could hear you. You couldn’t see anything. Everything felt so real."
"So I loved the caves as an actor but hated them as Elodie," Brown concluded, hinting that her acting prowess had tested well.
