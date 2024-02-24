‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise is ending!: Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel teases end of Fast and Furious franchise

Vin Diesel cracked big news to the Fast and Furious fans as the actor revealed the end of the franchise with a grand finale.



The Fast and the Furious lead and producer shared on Instagram, Saturday, Feb. 24, about the next and last film of the franchise, which will be titled Fast Xi.

The film is going to be the last instalment of the long-running series, that for Diesel for sure at least.

“Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team…,” Diesel wrote on an Instagram post with a shot of the actor from one of the older films.

“To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting…”

The Riddick star added, “While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey.

Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound."

"Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen.”

“This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together,” he continued.

“Hope to make you proud!” the actor concluded the post.

The social media post comes after a sexual battery lawsuit, which was filed against him by a former assistant in December. Diesel has denied the accusations.