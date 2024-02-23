Meghan Markle teams up with Oprah Winfrey for a new project?

Meghan Markle seemingly made a big career move as she recently met with Terry Wood, the executive producer of her close pal Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions company.

As reported by The Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex was photographed in good spirits with Terry after the two had dinner at Studio City, California, on Thursday.

The former working royal's meeting with Oprah's confidant sparked rumours of her possible reunion with the renowned Hollywood host.

Several reports have suggested that Meghan might work with Oprah for a new project amid her podcast return.

For the unversed, the former Suits actress is all set to kick off a new podcast series with Lemonada Media.

Earlier, the Duchess of Sussex said in her statement, "I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” the royal gushed in a statement."

She added, "Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."



"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast is well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family," Meghan said.



Meghan and Prince Harry signed a deal of $20 million with Spotify, under which the mother-of-two released her podcast series, Archetypes in 2022.

However, the deal was abruptly called off in 2023 after only one season of the series.