King Charles set to achieve big milestone of his reign

King Charles III, who's bravely fighting his battle with cancer, is all excited to achieve new milestone of his reign as the Bank of England has announced that banknotes featuring a new portrait of the monarch will soon enter circulation.

The 75-year-old's portrait will feature on new banknotes from June 5. The royal family is said to be preparing to celebrate the milestone.

However, old notes featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and will co-circulate alongside the new ones.

The King's image will appear on existing designs of all four banknotes (£5, £10, £20 and £50), with no other changes.



"The new banknotes will only be printed to replace those that are worn, and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes," announce the Bank.

BoE added the public will see the new King Charles notes very gradually as its approach is in line with guidance from the Royal Household "to minimise the environmental and financial impact of this change".