Usher unveils European dates of ‘Past Present Future’ tour: See details

Usher is coming to Europe.
Two weeks after announcing his upcoming Past, Present, and Future world tour, the 45-year-old musician unveiled details for the European leg of his tour scheduled for 2025.
The King of R&B will kick off the European shows in London next year, performing at the O2 Arena on the 1st, 2nd, and 5th of April.
He will then make stops in Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin throughout April and May.
Tickets will be made available from 12pm local time on Thursday, 22 February. Pre-sale has already started today, and details can be found below:
Announcing the long-awaited news, Usher said, ““This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started.”
The global entertainment icon has been riding a high, having recently delivered an “epic” Super Bowl halftime show performance, two days before which he also released his ninth studio album Coming Home on February 9.
Following his Super Bowl show, Usher tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in a surprise Las Vegas wedding.
Also read: Usher is MARRIED! Singer ties the knot in LA amid Super Bowl Weekend
He is now set to headline his upcoming tour in Washington at the Capital One Arena on August 20, 2024.
Due to demand, Usher also recently extended his North American run to 60 shows.
April 1 – London, UK – The O2 Arena
April 2 – London, UK – The O2 Arena
April 5 – London, UK – The O2 Arena
April 15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
April 22 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
May 1 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
