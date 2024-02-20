Prince William makes big announcement

Prince William releases big statement 'to end fighting'

Prince William has broken his silence on ongoing war in Gaza as he released very carefully worded statement on 'terrible human cost' on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales turned to his social media accounts to issue a statement concerning the conflict in the Middle East, stating: "Today marks the first of two visits over the next few weeks to hear more about the human impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East."

The future King added: "Beginning this afternoon, to hear about those supporting the humanitarian response."

The future King expressed deep concern about the cost of human life from wars, saying: "I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East."

He added: "I like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released."

The prince continued: “Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home.



“Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that.”