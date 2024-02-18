Prince William makes solo appearance at BAFTA amid Kate Middleton's recovery

Prince William walked on the red carpet of the 2024 BAFTA Awards without his better half, Princess Kate.
The Prince of Wales marked his presence at the prestigious award ceremony today, February 18, amid his wife's recovery from her abdominal surgery.
The president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) donned a navy blue velvet tuxedo for the star-studded ceremony, which is presently taking place at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Earlier, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William will "attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night."
The Palace said in an official statement: "The Prince, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) will watch the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees."
Notably, the royal couple marked their glamourous debut at the British Awards ceremony in 2023.
