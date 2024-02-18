Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘purchased’ new website week after Jamaica trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were speculated to be working on rebranding their image ever since the collapse of their Spotify deal in June 2023.

While there were reports that a new docuseries or a new book was on the horizon, the Sussexes shocked the world with their new website, which many experts have dubbed it an attempt to establish themselves as American royalty.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, amid reports of them losing their lucrative Netflix deal, seemingly got a breakthrough after they made their controversial trip to Jamaica at the end of January 2024.

The couple was invited on a luxury trip to attend the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Kingston, where they rubbed shoulders with Paramount execs and Prime Minister of the Caribbean country.

It was revealed that the Sussexes paid an undisclosed fee to US-based tech entrepreneur Neil Agate, without arguing the price, two weeks ago, per The Sun.

The website, Sussex.com, was registered on February 4, with a coat of arms nine days later. The purchase was seemingly made a week after the Jamaica visit.

It emerged last week they had rebranded their Archewell site which now redirects to their new one.

“I got inquiries over the years. You wouldn’t believe how many Sussex insurance companies there are,” Agate told The Sun. “Most weren’t worth the effort. I got an email from a broker in December and replied with my asking price. They accepted it.”

He added, “I think the price was fair. I didn’t know who was buying it. I’m very happy with the situation.”

While the timing of the website may appear suspicious, but it is unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received funding for their rebranding project.