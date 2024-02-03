Royal Family sends clear signal about ties with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal position, a lot has changed about their relationship with the Royal Family.

The Royal Family may have gotten through major changes but that doesn’t seem to reflect on their website which was found to be littered with mistakes. However, those mistakes may also have been a subtle dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Last year in August, multiple outlets, including Express.co.uk, pointed out that the late Queen Elizabeth II was still referred as monarch at least 74 times and Prince Harry still had his HRH title. While royal aides made some of the changes, a lot of it was left as is.

However, a notable change to the page was the order of royal members of the family with Harry and Meghan bumped down to the end, just above disgraced royal Prince Andrew, but below the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

While the mistakes could merely be an accident but it could also be a deliberate message to the Sussexes to show that they are “out of touch” from them to bother making changes on their pages.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express the errors “give the impression of being out of touch.”



He added, “Their biographies really should either be updated, or alternatively exist in name only. There is no way that these reflect current events and this obviously reflects on the website as a whole.”