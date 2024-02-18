America Ferrera gets real about starstruck encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio

America Ferrera, known for her roles in Ugly Betty and Superstore, recently revealed a hilarious encounter with Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she shared a story about how she got starstruck upon meeting him, leading to an embarrassing situation.

Ferrera explained that being starstruck often sneaks up on her, particularly when encountering celebrities, she admired during her childhood.

Recalling her first time attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2007, where she won an award for Ugly Betty, she described the overwhelming emotions she experienced.

"So, first-time SAG Awards, I had won for Betty, I had been onstage and the whole thing," she said. "I was feeling kind of like, 'I belong here, this is cool.'" However, that feeling quickly changed when she encountered DiCaprio.

"And then Leonardo DiCaprio was there, and I said 'hello' to him, and I promptly departed [from] him, went around the corner and just started weeping," Ferrera confessed, eliciting laughter from the audience.

She further revealed her husband's reaction to her emotional outburst. "And my husband, then-boyfriend, was with me and he was like, 'I am so embarrassed right now. This is so... like, stop crying,'" she recalled.

Despite the initial awkwardness, Ferrera's story highlights the relatable experience of being starstruck by celebrities, even for successful actors like herself.

This lighthearted revelation adds another layer to Ferrera's already endearing personality and serves as a reminder that even celebrities are not immune to the occasional fangirling (or fanboying) moment.