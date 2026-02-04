Timothée Chalamet makes joke about high ticket prices at 'Marty Supreme' premiere

Timothée Chalamet says he wished premiere had been free

Timothée Chalamet is riding on the success of Marty Supreme. The film premiered recently at Le Grand Rex in Paris.



However, the event's ticket prices shot up to €50. Chalamat playfully jokes that he had nothing to do with it.

“I know you were charged a lot,” he says, adding, “It has nothing to do with me! I’m not getting any money from it, I would have liked for it to be free.”

The statement, per Variety, says the Dune star was still partly in his Marty Reisman character when he arrived at the premiere in a brown Givenchy suit and a pair of sunglasses.

Lately, Chalamet received much applause for his hustling table tennis champ. Josh Safdie, who directed the Marty Supreme, shares the leading part in the A24 film “was written for (Chalamet).”

“I met him when he was in his early 20s, and I met a young man who had eyes bigger than his head,” the filmmaker notes.

“I met a young man who was present in the room but not where he wanted to be, and I met Timmy Supreme. I met a kid who had a vision for himself. He could see the world, he could see the arts, but he was so far away. He needed to be at the center.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chalamet also heaps praise on France's cinephile culture, saying, “the French people who love movies. There is a big cinema culture in France and even if the film is successful in the United States, it’s a miracle movie.”

Marty Supreme debuts in France on Feb. 18.